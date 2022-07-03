Christian Bale is set to take an extended break from Hollywood after filming back-to-back movies.

The Oscar-winning actor’s latest project, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, hits cinemas this summer and it will be followed by David O. Russell’s period drama ‘Amsterdam’ later in the year - but Christian is now planning to take a break from the movie business.

He told Total Film: “I usually need quite a lot of time in between because I can’t spin on a dime. I’m very slow. But the way that things worked out (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), I had to go straight from David’s film to Taika’s. It was like boom, boom. Straight to the other.”

The two movies are very different and Christian insists he’s done enough work to last for a while. As a result, he's decided to take a step back from his acting career.

The 48-year-old movie star - who is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood - added: “I worked way more than anybody wanted me to, and I think I will disappear for a while now.”

Christian famously uses a method acting technique for many of his on-screen roles, which could explain his need to have long rest periods between projects.

However, his ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ co-star Natalie Portman has revealed that Christian didn’t stay in character the whole time while playing villain Gorr the God Butcher.

She shared: “On this one thankfully, he was not (in character the whole time). It was terrifying whenever he was in character … But on this one, he’d be like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ It was just a normal conversation, which was jarring because he looked terrifying (because of the prosthetics).”