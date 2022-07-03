The inventor of the mobile phone thinks that addicted users should “get a life”.

Martin Cooper - who led the Motorola team who created the first mobile phone in the 70s and was the first person to make a call from the personal telephone in 1973 - thinks that people glued to their smartphones need to rethink their priorities.

After being asked what he would say to people who spend over five hours a day, the 93-year-old inventor told BBC Breakfast: “You really spend five hours a day? Get a life.”

Martin - who has been dubbed “the father of the cell phone” - admitted that he isn't really his blower as much as you would think. However, the invention of the iPhone in the late 00s - that set the trend for your mobile becoming a pocket computer - has meant that you can do much more on your phone than in Martin’s day, such as social media, email and photography.

According to a WhistleOut survey, millennials spend more than 23 per cent of their day on their device, which accounts for nearly a quarter of their lives.

The generation above, Gen X, spend less on theirs as the data showed they spend 16.5 per cent of their day on theirs and Baby Boomers spend the least with a total usage time of 9.9 per cent.

When they crunched the numbers, they uncovered that the average phone user will spend over 8.74 years in total. This largely due to younger people growing up with the internet and now working in tech-focused jobs.