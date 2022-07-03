Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested.

Joshua Christian was booked by police in New York on Friday (01.07.22) night after police tracked him down at his home following "several" incidents with the 'Love Story' singer and her security team.

Sources told TMZ the man showed up uninvited to the 32-year-old star's Manhattan home at around 10.47am on 12 June with the "intent to annoy and harass" Taylor.

He used the building's intercom to buzz up to Taylor's apartment and allegedly threatened to hurt her if she refused to be with him.

It is believed it wasn't the 'Cardigan' singer who answered the intercom and it was her security guards who called the police.

On 26 March, Christian is also accused of having snuck into a different residential building in the neighbourhood at 11.05am "through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" for an undisclosed period of time, and "fled the location on foot" when asked to leave by security, police reported.

Last August, another man, Patrick Nissen, was arrested after he was caught in the vestibule of Taylor's apartment building.

He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, and is believed to have travelled from Nebraska to New York to try and find the singer.

Nissen allegedly told police officers on scene that he was in love with Taylor, and had pictures of her on his Instagram account.

And a separate incident at the same apartment complex resulted in the arrest of Hanks Johnson, 52, in April last year.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass after attempting to enter the property, and was released the following day after an arraignment hearing.

According to reports at the time, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Taylor’s Instagram account outside the courthouse, and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are also friends of Taylor.

In September 2020, Eric Swarbrick was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label Big Machine Records.

While another stalker named Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in April 2019, in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break into Taylor's house.

Taylor has also dealt with stalkers in both 2018 and 2017.