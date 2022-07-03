Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t think high school is “an easy time” for girls.

The 18-year-old actress thinks it's “really nice” that the latest season of ‘Stranger Things’ shows her character, Eleven, having a hard time at school because it's an accurate representation of what teenage years can be like for many people.

She told heat magazine: “I think what’s really nice is that the Duffer Brothers were shining a light on what kids go through during high school.

“It’s not an easy time, especially for young girls out there, struggling with their identity and who they are with the influences of everyone around them, their environments, the people, their families, and friends, trying to fit in.

“So it’s been a really nice time portraying that storyline for me, because I think it’s influential. And it definitely helps me get through that time as well.”

Millie loves working on the show and praised creators the Duffer Brothers for their writing, insisting she doesn’t mind the long gaps between seasons because she knows it will always be worth the wait.

She said: “I mean, it’s the Duffer Brothers and it’s Netflix. And then when you put those things together … And also, Winona Ryder just in the midst of that.

“I’m like, ‘OK, bye, have a good one, I’ll be here if anyone needs me.’

“Every time, every single season, every two years, three years goes by - which isn’t normal by the way.

“You know, it always gets better. So, give them the time they need but it will be amazing.

“This year we have taken the most time out of any of them but it is the best season yet.”

Her co-star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, added: “Yeah, a lot of hard work went into it.

“And I think people will really see that. I also think it’s easily our most ambitious season.”