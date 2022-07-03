Airbnb has permanently banned guests having parties.

The company - who introduced the rule during the spread of COVID-19 in August - have made the move an official policy.

They said the rule had now become "much more than a public health measure" as it had proved popular with “hosts and their neighbours” as complaints about parties had dropped by 44 per cent.

A spokesperson for the app said: "It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our hosts and their neighbours."

In 2019, the accommodation booking platform brought in their first restriction on parties, such as “open invite” and “chronic party houses” that led to an onslaught of complaints from those living nearby. The on-set of the pandemic led to a widespread ban of all parties “in the best interest of public health”.

More than 6,600 users of the website were banned after they broke the rule last year.

After the making the rule,

"This new and long-term policy was enacted to help encourage and support community safety

"We look forward to sharing updates in the coming weeks and months on our efforts to complement our community policies on parties.”

While this regulation was kept, AirBnB lifted the limit of guests after only allowing 16 people.

They explained that "several types of larger homes are capable of comfortably and safely housing more than 16 people - from castles in Europe to vineyards in the US to large beachfront villas in the Caribbean".

"Removing this cap is meant to allow those hosts to responsibly utilise the space in their homes while still complying with our ban on disruptive parties."