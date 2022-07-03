A gunman is said to have shot several victims with an automatic weapon at a shopping centre hours before a Harry Styles concert nearby.

Petrified shoppers including mothers clutching babies were seen fleeing for their lives after shots were heard at Field’s Shopping Mall, Copenhagen.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were shot at the venue, a few hundred metres from the Royal Arena where Styles is set to perform on Sunday (03.07.22) at 8pm local time.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area but are yet to confirm whether Styles’ gig will go ahead.

One person whose identity is unknown is understood to have been arrested, and Danish police tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit.

“We work on site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Fields.”

Witnesses have described hearing multiple gunshots and “chaos” erupting around 5pm.

Emilie Jeppesen, 20, told Jyllands Posten in Denmark: “You didn’t know what was happening. Suddenly there was just chaos everywhere.

“We were sitting and going to eat and suddenly we could see people running. Then we first thought, ‘Why are people running?’ but then we could hear shots.”

Styles’ fans appear from their social media posts to be abandoning their plans to attend his gig.

One fan tweeted: “So there was a shooting near the Harry concert in Copenhagen that I was supposed to attend but I’m on my way home now.”

Another who had arrived early said on Twitter: “Hey everyone I just wanna tell y’all we are all okay at the harry styles concert in copenhagen. i didn’t know about the gun shootings before my friend told me, but i did see the helicopter and the guards ran. (sic)”

There appears to be no announcement on Styles’ social media about cancelling the show – amid pleas from people online to announce it will be scrapped.

One said on Twitter: “Bro can @HarryStyles not just cancel the concert and refund the tickets bc of the shooting this is f****** insane.”

Another added: “@HarryStyles @HSHQ PLEASE postpone or cancel the show. It would be insensitive to continue, when people had to leave or can’t get to the arena bcs of the shooting #LoveOnTourCopenhagen.”

The last post on 28-year-old Styles’ official social media shows him playing a gig in Oslo, posted around 3pm.