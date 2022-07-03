Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-partner Francesca Pascale has married her singer girlfriend of two years amid global Pride celebrations.

They held a service on Saturday (02.07.22), after reports the former prime minister of Italy, 85, had put his 1,140 square metre mansion on the market, which he bought in 2015.

Pascale, 36, and her wife – 57-year-old musician Paola Turci, who has released 17 studio albums – shared a picture of their ceremony on Instagram.

The Giornale di Merate newspaper reported Berlusconi’s villa and its surrounding 40,000 square metres of parkland could be up for sale, with a real estate consultant telling the publication: “I have set up meetings. I don’t have an exclusive on it, but I don’t believe it’s been sold yet.”

Once the home of footballer and businessman Valentino Giambelli, it was purchased by Berlusconi for €2.5 million (£2.2 million) as a gift for Pascale, who he met in 2006 and started dating a few years later after his split from his former wife.

The home underwent a €29 million (£25 million) renovation that included installing a wine cellar, Brianza furniture and a room for the couple’s poodle.

Berlusconi and Pascale split at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020 and his ex has since reportedly been living with Turci.

Even though the ex-prime minister and Pascale were not married, they had a financial deal that saw her walk away from their relationship with a €20 million (£17 million) payout – equivalent to €2 million (£1.7 million) for every year they were together.

She also received a €100,000-a-month (£86,000) monthly payment to sustain her lifestyle.

Berlusconi recently made his relationship official with 32-year-old Forza Italia member Maria Fascia.