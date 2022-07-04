Elliot Page has shared his new passport photograph.

The 'Umbrella Academy' actor - who announced he was transgender in 2020 - took to Instagram to share his updated passport picture and revealed how much it meant to him.

He wrote: "Never thought I would love a passport photo."

Meanwhile, Elliot, 35 - who separated from Emma Portner in January 2021 after three years of marriage - recently revealed that he is looking for love online and thanked his 'Umbrella Academy' co-star Ritu Arya, 28, for "guiding me on my first dating app ever".

Elliot previously explained he always knew he was a boy and couldn't understand when people told him he wasn't.

He said: "All trans people are so different, and my story's absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.

"I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, 'No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older'. You feel it. Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way."