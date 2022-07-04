Yungblud and Lewis Capaldi create "carnage" whenever they're together.

The 24-year-old singer and Lewis, 25, love going on boozy nights out together and they usually end up staying out past 6am.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - told The Sun newspaper: "It’s carnage. At the end of the day it’s just f****** ... the beer taps get drunk dry, to be honest.

"We always end up behind the bar. If we’re drinking, we come in for a quiet drink and the pubs of the UK drag us behind the bar and we’re out until 6am.

"Then my manager’s trying to wake me up in bed because I’ve got an interview at ten.

"He’s like, ‘What happened?’ And I’m like, ‘I was out with Lewis again ... ’"

Yungblud and Lewis are long-time friends, having known each other before they both became rich and famous.

And the 'Cotton Candy' hitmaker admits they're unlikely to ever change.

He said: "We’ve always been the same. We knew each other before any success. It’s important to find friends who know you before anything and I think we’ll always be behind the bar in some pub until we’re 70."

Meanwhile, Lewis previously argued with a politician over his attitude towards alcohol.

The chart-topping star became embroiled in a row with Labour activist Leah Franchetti in 2020, after she accused him of normalising heavy drinking by taking a bottle of Buckfast on stage with him at the BRIT Awards.

Leah wrote on Twitter at the time: "We have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland. This doesn’t help."

But Lewis quickly hit back at the politician, insisting that the criticism was unfair.

He said on the micro-blogging platform: "Imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?! (sic)"