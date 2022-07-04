Steven Tyler is "doing extremely well" after leaving rehab.

The Aerosmith rocker voluntarily entered a treatment facility in May after relapsing on pain pills and he is now looking forward to returning to work with the band.

His representative told PEOPLE: "He's doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."

The 74-year-old singer turned to the pills after undergoing foot surgery and his relapse forced Aerosmith to cancel their first set of Las Vegas residency dates in June and July.

The band said in a statement in May: "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered treatment to concentrate on his health and recovery.

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

Steven has battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, and he previously confessed that his life spiralled out of control amid his health struggles.

The 'Walk This Way' hitmaker - who has kids Liv, 44, Mia, 43, Chelsea, 33, and Taj, 31 - explained: "I have an addictive personality, so I found certain drugs I loved and didn’t stop to the point of hurting my children, hurting my life, hurting my family, hurting my band.

"There was a point where I didn’t have a band and I didn’t care."

Aerosmith’s next show is set to take place at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on 4 September.