Sharna Burgess feels like she's found "heaven" with Brian Austin Green.

The 37-year-old dancer recently gave birth to the couple's first child, and Sharna has now taken to her Instagram Story to gush about their romance.

Sharna - who gave birth to her son Zane on June 28 - said: "I couldn't be more in love with this stage in our lives. The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers."

The dancer also heaped praise on Brian, 48, for the support he's given her over recent months.

Alongside a photo of Brian and their baby boy, she wrote: "Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do.

"Heaven is a place on earth, and I found it. (sic)"

Sharna and Brian both recently announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media.

The loved-up duo shared a photo of their son and captioned the image: "Zane Walker Green. 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm. (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed that Brian felt excited to become a dad again.

The actor already has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil - but he was said to be looking forward to the challenge.

A source said: "Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited. Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

Sharna, meanwhile, is loving life with the actor and she's already developed strong relationships with his kids.

The insider explained: "Sharna has always been very good with his boys too. It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."