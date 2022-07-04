Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper mocks her Spice Girls outfits.

The 48-year-old fashion designer revealed that Harper, 10 - her youngest child with husband David Beckham - has quite a conservative sense of style and she and David often tease Victoria about her racy looks from her time in the chart-topping girl group.

Victoria told Vogue Australia: "She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top.

"She actually said to me recently, "Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were'. And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.

"I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not'. We’ll see."

Victoria - who also has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 with David - admitted she is worried about how her daughter will cope with body image issues as she gets older.

She explained: "Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].

"She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie."

And Victoria admitted she will always be a protective mother.

She said: "You want to offer your support and do what you can to help them. But it makes you a bit nervous because, you know... you don’t ever want anybody to be anything other than kind and love what your children do."