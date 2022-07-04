Miranda Lambert is happy for her husband to go shirtless on Instagram.

The 38-year-old singer insisted Brendan McLoughlin was “blessed” with good looks and a hunky body so it would be a shame for him to deprive the world by covering up.

Asked how she feels about the saucy comments his Instagram posts receive, she said: “I tell him, ‘If you got blessed with all of that, then don’t rob the world. I’m a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that so you should have your photo taken.’ “

While Brendan has a lot of admirers of his toned physique, his wife is particularly attracted to his smile and lighter approach to life.

Asked her favourite thing about her husband, Miranda told People magazine: “His smile. It’s one of those contagious ones. I take myself way too seriously and I think I’ve calmed down, getting out of my head and stuff, because he’s so full of joy.”

The 'If I Was a Cowboy'' singer married the former cop after just three months of dating in January 2019, and she admires the way he had no qualms about embracing her career and country life in Nashville.

She said: “I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don’t give two s**** about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music, or anything else. I just care that I’m being me.

“He jumped right into his lifestyle – there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods - but it was a big laugh.

“It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you, and believes in you.

“He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”