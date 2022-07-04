Alexandra Burke has given birth.

The 33-year-old singer and her 35-year-old footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph have welcomed their first child together.

Alexandra made the announcement on Instagram on Monday (04.07.22) when she shared a picture of the tot's feet and the message: "Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say."

Alexandra did not share any other details, keeping the baby's gender and name a secret for now.

Alexandra and Darren are believed to have started dating in May 2021 - following her split from Rotherham United defender Angus MacDonald in October 2020 - and announced her pregnancy in February 2022.

Speaking about the couple previously, a source said: "It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly.

“They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the Covid restrictions.

"Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming. He wore her down!

"Things are going really well. They're super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she's now helping him redecorate his mansion.

"She's making his bachelor pad more homely and adding a much-needed feminine touch."