Meghan King has a new boyfriend.

The 37-year-old former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' reportedly started dating Trevor Colhoun, the co-founder and CEO of Trusted Provider Network, in April.

TMZ reports that the pair met through mutual friends but they have yet to confirm their romance.

This is Meghan's first serious relationship since her marriage to Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, 43, ended after just two months in 2021.

Speaking about their whirlwind romance before the split, she said: "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke.

“By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St Louis that took off in about eight hours.

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

However, Meghan - who was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and Jim Edmonds, the father of her three children, from 2014–2019 - was left devastated when the marriage swiftly imploded.

She said: "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.

"I was married when I was 22. Yeah, so I feel like that one didn't count, you know, that was like a practice.

"Then I was married to my ex-husband, who I have my kids with, for five years.

"And that was real. That was a real, legitimate marriage and divorce."

"And then this last one is gonna be annulled, so I've had three weddings and two marriages."