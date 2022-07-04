Blake Shelton says he has had the "best year of my life" since marrying Gwen Stefani.

The couple - who started dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020 - tied the knot on July 3, 2021, on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Blake celebrated their one-year anniversary with a gushing tribute to his wife.

He posted a throwback picture from their wedding on Instagram and wrote: "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!."

Gwen also marked the day by posting a video of their wedding on Instagram and wrote: "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton," and Blake replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Blake, 46, was previously married twice; to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Gwen, 52, has three sons with former husband Gavin Rossdale and Blake previously gushed about being a stepfather.

He said: "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know? I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're years into this thing.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now."