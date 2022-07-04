Blake Shelton celebrates 'best year of my life' on wedding anniversary with Gwen Stefani

© BANG Media International

Tags

Blake Shelton says he has had the "best year of my life" since marrying Gwen Stefani.

The couple - who started dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020 - tied the knot on July 3, 2021, on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Blake celebrated their one-year anniversary with a gushing tribute to his wife.

He posted a throwback picture from their wedding on Instagram and wrote: "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!."

Gwen also marked the day by posting a video of their wedding on Instagram and wrote: "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton," and Blake replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Blake, 46, was previously married twice; to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Gwen, 52, has three sons with former husband Gavin Rossdale and Blake previously gushed about being a stepfather.

He said: "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know? I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're years into this thing.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend