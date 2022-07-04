Rachel Bilson goes to bed at 8.30pm.

The 40-year-old actress - who has seven-year-old Briar Rose from her relationship with Hayden Christensen - recently managed to keep her eyes open until 10pm but she admitted it felt far later because she isn't used to staying up much later than her daughter's usual bedtime.

She admitted: "I am like 80 at heart, so I love going to bed when my daughter does, around 8.30.

“But we did go to Disneyland last week and we stayed up late – probably until around 10. But it felt like 3am!”

Perhaps the early nights are one of the reasons why the 'Jumper' actress struggles to find the time to wash her hair.

Asked her most recent act of self-care, she told People magazine: “I was actually able to wash my hair last night. It doesn’t happen that often with a kid.

"Like, let’s wash our body at least three times a week if we’re lucky, but washing my hair is a novelty.”

And Rachel and her daughter have been having disturbed nights because the youngster has been gripped by nightmares.

The former 'Hart of Dixie' star said: “My daughter has been having nightmares. For me to be able to calm her down has been a real accomplishment. I just wrap myself around her like we’re a corn dog and she feels better.”

During their theme park trip, Rachel was very proud of Briar Rose for trying an "upside-down" rollercoaster - even though the little girl hated the experience and has vowed never to repeat it.

She said: "I got my daughter to go on an upside-down rollercoaster.

“I was so proud of her for being adventurous and then getting off and saying, ‘That was terrifying. I’m never doing that again.’

“But at least she did it.”