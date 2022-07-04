Rebel Wilson says she is more than just her weight.

The 42-year-old actress famously embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 and lost 80lbs but Rebel admitted that she has to remind herself that she is not defined by her weight after it crept up following an all-inclusive holiday with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

She shared a picture of herself in a bathing suit on Instagram and wrote: "I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

Rebel previously revealed her weight-loss journey was sparked by her fertility doctor, who advised she would have a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight.

She said: "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.'

"I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right'. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier.

"It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself."