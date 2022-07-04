Amazon has launched eco-friendly delivery bikes.

The tech giant - which sells everything from books and CDs to clothes and gadgets - offers next-day delivery to their millions of millions of Prime membership holders and has now swapped vans for e-cargo delivery bikes as part of their "micromobility hub" in London.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager, Amazon, said: "Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers, and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero-emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK."

The move - which is said to see up to one million parcels delivered on a bike or on foot over the course of the year - is all part of the online superstore's attempt to reach net zero.

Cllr Mete Coban, Hackney council cabinet member for environment and transport, told UKTN: "Tackling transport emissions is key if we’re to reach net zero. We’re really pleased to have worked with Amazon to support them to take traditional vans off the streets and replace them with e-cargo bikes. This will help to reduce emissions and improve air quality for people in Hackney and beyond."

The announcement comes just months after Amazon bought its first UK electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from manufacturer DAF to replace some of its diesel trucks.

At the time, Trudy Harrison transport minister said: "Industry and government are both working hard to achieve our net zero goals and support the growth of sustainable transport that will help create economic opportunities and support thousands of jobs across the UK."