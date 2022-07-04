Serena Williams "wasn’t brave enough" to wear an outfit designed by Virgil Abloh to the French Open in 2019.

The former artistic director of Louis Vuitton died in November 2021, aged 41, after a cancer battle, and Serena now regrets declining the chance to wear his daring outfit on court.

Speaking to Vogue in a film tribute, she said: "I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do.

"He wanted me to wear this long skirt with the crazy train, and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court. And I'm thinking, 'Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this - I just don't think I can do this.'"

Serena is well-known for wearing bold outfits on court and her own love of fashion.

And the record-breaking star previously revealed that her daughter is already following in her footsteps.

Serena - who has Alexis, four, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - explained: "She only wears dresses and she loves to wear heels, so it's kind of fun. Because when I was younger, I used to love wearing princess dresses as well."

Serena also revealed that she loves the feeling of wearing jewellery during her matches.

The former Wimbledon champion shared: "I was like, I want to wear bling on the court, but I wanted it to be really quality, yet, being able to endure me hitting balls at 130 miles per hour.

"And so I actually bought a lot of my jewellery there and won championships. For me, I just have this natural connection to Zales. Because they've been a part of my life and they had no idea."