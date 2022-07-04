WhatsApp working on 'Stealth Mode' to allow users to hide online status

WhatsApp is working on a 'Stealth Mode' to allow users to hide online status.

The Meta-owned messaging app - which has more than 2 billion users worldwide - currently allows users the option to display a 'last seen' time stamp below the name but up until now users will always be marked as 'online' to their contacts when they login to the app.

In a blogpost, WhatsApp said: "Over the years, a lot of users requested to be able to hide their online status. There may be different reasons why people want to use WhatsApp in Stealth Mode: for example, some users want to use WhatsApp without being disturbed by other people, or they feel stalked by someone. We know a lot of people want this feature, so we also created a concept to disable the online status last year, that’s a good way to share feedback with WhatsApp."

The company shared a screenshot of the app alongside the blogpost which appeared to give users two new tick-box options in the form of 'Everyone' and 'Same as Last Seen' under a section titled 'Who Can See When I'm Online.'

The feature will reportedly be rolled out across both Android and iOS devices and - although no further information has been revealed - the news comes just weeks after WhatsApp announced users will soon have the ability to edit sent text messages and - according to WABeta info - will reportedly be rolled out to Beta users in due course, although no more information is avaialble at present.

