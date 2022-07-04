Brooke Shields teaches her daughters to "maintain a sense of self" and to "stand up" to online trolls.

The 57-year old model launched her own wellness brand, 'Beginning is Now', in December as an online platform for women to learn to live life on their own terms, and she's now revealed the messages she gives to her daughters.

Brooke - who has Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16 with husband Chris Henchy – told E! News: "They have been privy to me as an example their whole lives. So rather than it being ‘you should do this, you should do that,' if I'm faced with something, I speak to them about it.

"They'll say, ‘Mom, it's amazing how nasty people can be.'

"That's a moment for a conversation rather than dictating to them."

Brooke also hopes to inspire her children through her own success.

She explained: "They're seeing me start my own company.

"They're watching their mom navigate the world of business after having a certain type of a career and they're saying, ‘Well, if she can do it, what do I want to do? I don't have to follow in her footsteps but what I can do is maintain a sense of self, stand up for myself, own my person and everything that that entails.'"

Brooke ultimately hopes that her wellness site will inspire all women - not just her daughters - to lead by example.

She said: "Women find themselves over a certain age and their life takes on a huge shift and they're not encouraged to try new things and open up new doors.

"And that's the message. It's a liberation, if you will, of what we're told that we're done."