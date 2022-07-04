Dame Helen Mirren doesn't worry about ageing.

The 76-year-old actress - who became a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris in 2014 - has encouraged older women to celebrate and embrace the ageing process.

Asked for her thoughts on the ageing process, the actress told YOU magazine: "Don’t worry about it. The reality is you die young or you get old.

"I’m eternally curious about life – and technology. It’s the saddest thing in the world that Kurt Cobain never knew what GPS was: that little blue dot moving along. How can that possibly exist? It’s so exciting.

"If the price you pay [for experiencing progress] is getting older, then I’m happy to pay the price."

Despite this, Helen knows she needs to take better care of her skin than ever before.

She said: "I do love a suntan. My excuse is I’ve got to get my vitamin D. I try to be more careful now, because as you get older you start to see the effects, and you say: ‘I see, that’s what they were talking about.'"

The Oscar-winning actress has also shared some of her beauty secrets, revealing she uses a refrigerator in preparation for red carpet events.

She explained: "A good one I was given is to open your refrigerator and pop your face in for 30 seconds after doing your make-up – to cool and set it."

The 'Collateral Beauty' star has worn make-up since the age of 14 and confessed to hoarding products for over 20 years.

She said: "When I was maybe 14, it was incredibly fashionable to have white lipstick. I bought my first from Woolworths and I must have looked horrible.

"I love make-up and I’m probably at my happiest sitting putting it on.

"I find it difficult to throw away make-up because I get attached to it. I’ve had some bits for 20 years - it’s embarrassing."