Big Sean and his partner Jhene Aiko are expecting their first child together.

The rapper has admitted he "can't wait" to become a first-time father with a representative for the star confirming Jhene's pregnancy in a statement released to Etonline.com which stated the pair are delighted to be welcoming a baby together.

The rep told the publication: "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

Big Sean later gushed about the baby news in a post on his Instagram page, writing: "Whole new motivation foreal (sic)! ... Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you."

He then added in separate post: "Can't wait to be a dad."

Jhene also dropped a big hint about the baby news on her page, sharing a picture of herself as a child holding her stomach as if she was cradling a baby bump.

The new baby will be Big Sean's first child, while Jhene is also mum to a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko from a previous relationship with singer O'Ryan Browner.

The couple have been dating since 2016 but briefly split in 2019 before getting back together the following year.

Speaking last year, Jhene opened up about their relationship and insisted it's built on a very strong friendship.

She explained: "When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is he immediately felt familiar, like I knew him already and I was comfortable with him immediately ... I had never felt that feeling of like, I’ve met you before ...

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level."