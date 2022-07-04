Adele's ex Skepta has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

The 39-year-old grime artist - who reportedly dated 'Hello' songstress Adele, 34, between 2019 and 2021 - took to Instagram where he posted a picture of his lower half in a hospital gown and asked his three million followers for support.

He wrote: "Say a little prayer for me"(sic)

The 'That's Not Me' hitmaker is currently on a world tour and is due to appear at the Rolling Loud Festival in Portugal on Thursday (07.07.22) but has not confirmed whether he will eventually take to the stage, nor has he divulged anything further regarding the illness.

Skepta - whose real name is Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr - has a three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship but was first linked to the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker in 2019 and was spotted shopping with her, although she was said to have denied that the relationship was ever official.

The London-born star - who has nine-year-old son Angelo from her former marriage to Simon Konecki - moved to L.A in back in 2016 and was first spotted with new boyfriend Rich Paul back in July 2021, but was said to have "grown close" to Skepta when they met back in 2019.

A source said: "Adele and Skepta have grown close in recent months and have been seeing a lot of each other. She’s been in England, and she gave him a beautiful gold chain for his birthday. He was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it. While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close."