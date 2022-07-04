Ashley Park says that starring in 'Emily in Paris' has helped her with her own fashion sense.

The 31-year-old actress plays nanny-turned-aspiring pop star Mindy Chen alongside Lily Collins on the hit Netflix series and now that she is working with former 'Sex and the City' costume designer Patricia Field on the show couldn't be more "grateful" for her role.

She said: "It's been so surreal to have the opportunity to work with the iconic Patricia Field. I always look forward to our fittings which could last hours because of all the incredible outfits that I get to try on that I normally wouldn't get the chance to. The character of Mindy comes alive during our fittings.

Similar to myself, my character Mindy also loves to experiment and push the boundaries when it comes to fashion and I'm grateful that we get to express her personality and story through fashion. This show has inspired me to delve into the history and power of fashion and ateliers, as well as stabilize me in my own fashion sense, as Mindy does so well. It really is a dream come true!"

Meanwhile, the 'Girls5eva' star went on to reveal that while she is away on-location filming 'Emily in Paris', she treats herself to a Starbucks coffee when she is pining for her hometown of Glendale in California.

She told EOnline: "I made sure to grab some Starbucks ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew before I flew to Paris to film. Starbucks is actually what I order from in Paris if I'm ever feeling homesick. And it's one of the few places that I can get an iced coffee in Paris."