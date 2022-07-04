Lori Harvey has admitted that eating smaller portions was the "key" to her weight loss.

The 25-year-old model - who dated actor Michael B. Jordan from 2020 until 2022 and admitted to having gained 15 pounds during their relationship - claimed that while she tries not to "restrict herself" too much, shrinking meal sizes has led to her being able to shift the weight.

She said: "I try not to restrict myself too much. I like to eat what I want to eat, but I just eat it in moderation so for the majority of my days, I’ll do healthy eating — my green juices and, of course, I’ll do my Pilates or I’ll go workout at the gym. I like to go to Dogpound, I do hikes, things like that. I like to do really just smaller portions has been the key for me."

The socialite - who is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey - previously opened up about her "horrible" weight gain in a viral video posted to TikTok where she revealed that she was struggling to fit into her clothes.

She said: "It was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not me!"

However, after revealing that she cut her calorie intake to 1,200 a day in order to lose the weight, Lori received backlash and responded to it by noting that "every body type is different.

She told UsWeekly: "That was only just, like, when I’m in diet mode and I try to slim down, then I’ll try to restrict my calories a little bit to drop weight, if that’s what I’m trying to . But for the most part, no, when I’m just maintaining, I still eat what I want, I’m just mindful of my portions. Everybody’s body type is different … figure out what caloric intake works for you to maintain and then whatever your maintenance caloric intake is, you want to do a bit less than that so you can drop weight."