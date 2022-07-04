Lori Harvey: Smaller portion sizes are the key to weight loss

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lori Harvey has admitted that eating smaller portions was the "key" to her weight loss.

The 25-year-old model - who dated actor Michael B. Jordan from 2020 until 2022 and admitted to having gained 15 pounds during their relationship - claimed that while she tries not to "restrict herself" too much, shrinking meal sizes has led to her being able to shift the weight.

She said: "I try not to restrict myself too much. I like to eat what I want to eat, but I just eat it in moderation so for the majority of my days, I’ll do healthy eating — my green juices and, of course, I’ll do my Pilates or I’ll go workout at the gym. I like to go to Dogpound, I do hikes, things like that. I like to do really just smaller portions has been the key for me."

The socialite - who is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey - previously opened up about her "horrible" weight gain in a viral video posted to TikTok where she revealed that she was struggling to fit into her clothes.

She said: "It was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not me!"

However, after revealing that she cut her calorie intake to 1,200 a day in order to lose the weight, Lori received backlash and responded to it by noting that "every body type is different.

She told UsWeekly: "That was only just, like, when I’m in diet mode and I try to slim down, then I’ll try to restrict my calories a little bit to drop weight, if that’s what I’m trying to . But for the most part, no, when I’m just maintaining, I still eat what I want, I’m just mindful of my portions. Everybody’s body type is different … figure out what caloric intake works for you to maintain and then whatever your maintenance caloric intake is, you want to do a bit less than that so you can drop weight."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend