Halsey has admitted that having an abortion "saved[ her] life."

The 27-year-old pop star - who welcomed son Ender in July 2021 with partner Alev Aydin - explained that prior to motherhood she had suffered three miscarriages and that one of them was effectively an "abortion" because her body was unable to terminate the pregnancy alone without serious risk to her own health.

She said: "I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy. One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention."

The 'Without Me' hitmaker - who was speaking out following the overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling, which has left millions of women across the US without access to legal or safe abortions - went on to insist that despite becoming a mother, she has not changed her stance on termination and claimed that all women "deserve" the right to choose for themselves.

She told Vogue: "Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."