Rachel Brosnahan feels "sick to her stomach" over the 4th July shootings in her hometown.

The 31-year-old actress was raised in Highland Park, Illinois from the age of four and took to Twitter on Monday (04.06.22) to express her shock that six people had been killed during a celebratory parade on the public holiday.

She wrote: "I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone."

The actress - who is best known for playing the title role on the Amazon Prime series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - went on to add that she has "no words" as she called for an end to gun violence in a follow-up tweet.

She wrote: "No words. Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,"

Following the "random" incident, Lake County Sgt. Christopher Covelli - who described the alleged gunman as a white male aged around 18-20 - urged residents of the ity to "stay indoors" and remain vigilant as the assailant remains at large.

He said: "We're asking everybody to stay indoors. Stay vigilant right now. This person has not been identified. By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random. All indications are he was discreet, and he was very difficult to see. Investigators are very, very quickly working to try to identify who this person is, and try to figure out where he's at."