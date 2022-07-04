Brittney Griner is "terrified" that she will be imprisoned in Russia forever.

The 31-year-old basketball star was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling in Russia just days before the country launched the ongoing invasion on Ukraine and penned an open letter to President Joe Biden begging him to "not forget about her" during the 4th July celebrations.

The letter, obtained by E! News read: "AsI sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever. On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

The Olympic Gold medallist - who is married to school teacher Cherelle - added that she voted for the President when he was elected back in 2020 and begged him to do "all he can" to bring her and the others home.

She added: "Pease don't forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wifef! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."