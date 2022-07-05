Kris Jenner sent Travis Barker flowers as he recovered from pancreatitis.

The 66-year-old matriarch - whose eldest daughter Kourtney, 43, is married to the Blink-182 drummer - sent an orange bouquet to her son-in-law as a gift from herself and partner Korey Gamble.

Travis posted a snap of the bouquet onto Instagram and the attached gift card read: "Dearest Travis, Get Well Soon!!! We Love You, Kris and Corey xo" (sic)

'The Kardashians' star Kourtney also shared the picture to her Instagram and Kris replied: "Get well @travisbarker ."

The 'What's My Age Again?' hitmaker - who has kids son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler whilst Kourtney has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven with ex Scott Disick - had been undergoing "intensive treatment" since he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week after being stricken by "excruciating pain" following a routine procedure.

He explained on his Instagram Story: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.(sic)"

Meanwhile, Kourtney wrote on her own Instagram Story: "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."