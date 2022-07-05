Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and more stars blast 4th of July celebrations after Roe v Wade ruling

Kim Kardashian have blasted the United States over a "shortage of Independence" for women.

As the nation celebrated Independence Day (04.07.22), the 41-year-old reality star and her sister Kourtney Kardashian were among the celebrities taking aim at the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which previously protected women's rights to an abortion.

The two sisters both shared an Instagram graphic from Anita Elizabeth Bitton, which read: "4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, women."

Singer Katy Perry, 37, also criticised the decision and compared women's rights the those of a "sparkler".

Referencing one her own songs, she tweeted: "'Baby you’re a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."

And actress Jessica Chastain, 45, shared a photo of herself flashing both middle fingers at the camera.

She captioned the Instagram snap: "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights."

Jameela Jamil, 36, also shared a message on her own social media account as she insisted it was Independence Day for anyone without a uterus.

The post read: "Independence Day, unless you have a uterus.

"Then go f*** yourself and we don’t care if you f****** die or if we derail your entire future and mental health-day I guess? Cool…"

Meanwhile, actress Rachel Brosnahan, 31, said she feels "sick to her stomach" over the 4th July shootings in her hometown of Highland Park, Illinois where six people were killed during a celebratory parade on the public holiday.

She tweeted: "I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families.

"I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone."

