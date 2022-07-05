Quentin Tarantino has become a father for the second time.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director and his wife Daniella welcomed a daughter - a sibling for two-year-old Leo - into the world on 2 July, they have confirmed, though they didn't share any further details about the baby, including her name.

They told People magazine in a statement: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child."

The couple confirmed in February they were expecting another baby.

Quentin, 59, and Daniella, 38, tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills, California back in 2018, although they have been living in Tel Aviv, Israel for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker - who has since made trips back to Los Angeles - previously explained how COVID-19 altered their plans.

Speaking last summer, he said: "The idea was that we would spend like three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles and then COVID hit.

"So three to four months became nine to 12 months."

Meanwhile, he revealed his little boy has been helping him learn Hebrew as they both sit and watch children's TV.

He previously said: "He can only say one word and that is 'Abba,' which is the Hebrew word for 'Dada.' And a third of the time, he means me.

"I'm actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these like, baby TV kind of things and it's all in Hebrew, so I'm learning with him."

And the proud parents almost gave their son a different name as Quentin thought people would see it as a tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio.

He said: "We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio.

"There's nothing wrong with that but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."