Martin Klebba has been cast in 'Snow White'.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has confirmed he will play Grumpy in Disney's upcoming live action remake of its 1938 animated classic 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', and he claimed the movie will be released in late 2023.

According to TheDisInsider.com, Klebba revealed at a Fan Expo in Denver: "I just got done filming 'Snow White'. It's going to be coming out late next year.

"And, of course, I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch, and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White. So, come on down, it'll be a good time."

His comments come after Disney said the studio was "taking a different approach" to the dwarfs in the movie after 'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage blasted the remake and the fairytale's "backwards" depiction of dwarfism.

Dinklage - who suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia - said: "There's a lot of hypocrisy going on.

"Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

He added: "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man?

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough."

In a statement, Disney said: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”