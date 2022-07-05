Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon have made their relationship Instagram official.

The 25-year-old singer - who ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming - has finally confirmed his romance with the 28-year-old swimmer with a series of photos on the social media platform.

Sharing snaps from a trip to Barcelona, Spain, he wrote: "A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma."

Cody is in the city while he trains for the Commonwealth Games, and his post comes days after they were pictured together at a local cafe.

The pair started dating several months ago after becoming training partners, and appeared on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of 'Elvis' last month.

The 'La Da Dee' hitmaker is no stranger to star-studded relationships, as Kylie Jenner was his "very first girlfriend" when they were both teenagers in 2011.

Meanwhile, Cody has also been linked to Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus, and he previously admitted his romance with the latter ended because of his swimming ambitions.

He explained: "It was kind of a mutual decision between us knowing that we were going in different directions in our life. I had just started training at that point.

"So, my life was changing and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally and she was just going into her whole new album was gonna be going out on tour.

"It was a fork in the road kind of scenario really."

But Cody was keen to stress there were no hard feelings between him and Miley.

He added: "We were in different places. We had a great amazing year together and everything, we lived together during all the COVID lockdown stuff."

After the pair split, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker insisted she and Cody would continue being friends as they had been pals for a long time before their relationship turned romantic.

She said at the time:"For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives.

"And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends."