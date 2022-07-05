The British Army is investigating their Twitter and YouTube accounts being hacked.

This move after videos selling cryptocurrency and NFTs using images of billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon were featured on their feeds but stated it was “inappropriate” to divulge any further information on the matter but assured they were taking it “extremely seriously”.

An army spokesperson said: "Whilst we have now resolved the issue an investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

They also addressed the “temporary interruption” on social media and promised the return of a “normal service”.

The British Army’s official Twitter account posted: "Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume."

Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP and chair of the Commons defence select committee remarked that what happened “looked serious”.

He tweeted: "I hope the results of the investigation and actions taken will be shared appropriately."

This is not the only time that big accounts have been compromised by people sharing bitcoin content. In July 2020, hackers took over accounts belonging to Kanye West, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

In a statement at the time, Twitter called it an “coordinated” attack.

They said: "We know they [the hackers] used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf.”

Jack Dorsey, the then-CEO of Twitter, tweeted: "Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened."