Iris Law reversed her acne scarring with the Kichi Baby Face facial.

The 21-year-old model - whose parents are Sadie Frost and Jude Law - turned to Natasha Clancy, a clinical aesthetician and the founder of Kichi, for help when she landed her recent Versace campaign.

Natasha told Vogue.co.uk: "I have worked with actresses for the Oscars, BAFTAs and the Met Gala, and we treat the skin seven days in advance to give it time to resurface, and for glow to peak. I recently helped Iris reverse her acne scarring for a Versace campaign, which we achieved in three Baby Face sessions over six weeks.”

Irish said: "As someone who has struggled to find the right clinic to deal with my acne and scarring, Kichi was so refreshing. It’s somewhere I can trust to go and get a no-fuss treatment with real results.”

The Kichi Baby Face facial is popular because it targets dull skin, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, melasma and acne scars.

Natasha explained: "The reason we can target so many concerns is because the laser creates microchannels of 0.3mm into the top layer of the skin (or papillary dermis), so the epidermis isn’t harmed and stays intact. The micro-channels stay open for 48 hours, which is when we feed it a targeted serum – tranexamic acid to target melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation scarring; retinol for active acne and ageing; and resveratrol and vitamin C for glow – 90 per cent of which is absorbed by the skin."