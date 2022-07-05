David Harbour fell in love with Lily Allen on their third date.

The 'Stranger Things' actor married the 37-year-old singer in September 2020 and he's admitted he knew very early on in their relationship that the 'Not Fair' hitmaker - who has daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, nine, with ex-husband Sam Cooper - was The One.

He told the new issue of GQ Hype: "She claims to have fallen in love at first sight with me — I mean, who wouldn't? I remember the exact moment. It was our third date.

"I was just in this phase, where I was like, I'm just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs.

"It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: Wow, that's somebody I want to be around."

The couple first sparked a connection by messaging via exclusive dating app Raya.

David, 47, recalled: "I was in London alone, doing 'Black Widow', on this app, going on dates and stuff.

"And yeah, I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she's f****** unbelievable."

The 'Hellboy' actor admitted his biggest fear is "imprisonment", both "literally and metaphorically", which he thinks is in part to being sent to a mental institution when he was 26, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He said: “I often have dreams of going to prison. I know Freud has some kind of interpretation of that. But [whether it’s] artistically, or relationship-wise, or a lack of funds. Imprisonment is always my biggest fear. That and sharks.”

Asked if he thinks his fear relates to being an in-patient, he said: “I’d definitely call it that. There was a locked door.

"But the great thing about that, though, is every day on the outside is a good one. After an experience like that, you really don’t need all that much.

"But I’ve been having that dream since I was 11 or 12.”