Brian Cox's wife made him a feminist

© BANG Media International

Tags

Brian Cox's wife has made him a feminist.

The 'Succession' actor acknowledged he is a "dodo" and has had to "relearn everything" about modern attitudes, so is grateful for the guidance of his spouse Nicole Ansari-Cox.

He said: “I’m married to this one. I’ve had to be open-minded about everything. I’ve had to relearn everything. I’m a dodo. I’m part of the old patriarchy. I represent that.

"Certainly, the role I’m playing at the moment [Logan Roy in 'Succession'] is even more about that, but that’s not me, that’s who I’m playing. But it’s inescapable. We’ve been partners now for years. Something rubs off eventually.”

Nicole added: “I think. The thing I’m most proud of is that I can claim that I made Brian a feminist.”

The 76-year-old star admitted he used to "ignore" that disadvantages women faced because he was an "old patriarchal male" who accepted the status quo.

He told The Times' Saturday Review: "I wasn’t touched by it at all. Nicole made me aware of the discrepancies and the gaps between men and women. I mean, I knew that, but I kind of just ignored it. I was an old patriarchal male. I just said: ‘Oh well, that’s the way it goes. Let’s get on with it.’ But no, I mean, she’s fought the fight for a long time, not just with this play.”

Brian previously revealed he isn't afraid of cancel culture and won't stop speaking his mind.

He said earlier this year: “When I was younger I would censor myself a lot. Like oh you can’t do that, you can’t do that, you can’t say that. But when you’re 75, you know, I don’t give a f***. I’ll say what I feel, I’ll say what I think.

“And it’s not always what people think I think. They think I think one thing and I just have to realign them and say ‘no, you’ve got that wrong, actually it’s this.’ That’s the great thing about language and intention. People don’t always get it.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend