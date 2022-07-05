'Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End' very nearly had a James Bond-inspired stunt.

The Naughty Dog title's co-lead designer Kurt Margenau has revealed that protagonist Nathan Drake was set to emulate the late Sir Sean Connery's iconic car stunt from 1971's 'Diamonds Are Forever'.

The famous stunt saw Connery's 007 drive a Ford Mustang Mach down a narrow alley on two wheels in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the CouchSoup YouTube channel, Margenau said: “We actually prototyped doing that [during A Thief’s End‘s jeep chase]."

Michael Bay’s 'Bad Boys' also provided the team with inspiration for the driving in the action-adventure game.

The designer added: “[The team were thinking] how do we got onto the roof, or crash down through it, [we were] pulling all the craziest chase stuff from movies.”

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog creative director Shaun Escayg previously teased that more games in the popular series aren't out of the question.

He said: “I think we can say for certain that we can never say never.

“Yeah. 'Uncharted' is a franchise we love – that the studio loves, I love, and Kurt loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.”