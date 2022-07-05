Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have unveiled their new card game.

Founders of the punk rock group, Frank Carter and Dean Richardson, spent the last six years perfecting gameplay for 'Halves', the concept for which they came up with while bored on a long flight.

The pair - who bonded over their love of design and tattooing - have now launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise £15,000 to get the game off the ground.

Dean said: "We sat next to each other on the plane and by the time we landed, we had drawn most of what the game is now. So then we went into WHSmiths at the airport, bought a deck of actual cards, some kids coloured stickers and a Sharpie, and just got full tunnel vision. I would say 90 per cent of what is in the game now came from that one flight, which is quite a common thing for mine and Frank's partnership. There's these moments where a lot comes, and then a lot longer trying to piece that into something that can be put out into the world."

The unveiling of 'Halves' comes "four prototypes and hundreds of games later".

A description read: "Use your superior intellect to win points by guessing the word on your opponent's card and stopping them from guessing yours. However, if you can't win with words, then win with wickedness! Use an arsenal of Trap cards specifically designed to deceive, disrupt and derail your opponents. The player who's managed to accrue the most points at the end of each round is the winner. Unfun for all the family, the game is suitable for ages 7 and over."

Those who donate will receive "a variety of rewards and exclusive content".

Frank added: "'Halves' has been a labour of love for the past 6 years. We conceived the idea of the game on a flight when we were touring and as soon as we made the first prototype we fell in love with the way the game played.

"To finally release it on Kickstarter is an absolute dream; I would love to hit our goal early and get things moving with production. We love the game and can't wait to hear what everyone thinks of it."

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes formed in 2015.

The band - also comprising bassist Tom 'Tank' Barclay and drummer Gareth Grover - have released four albums to date, their most recent being 2021's 'Sticky'.

Head to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/carterandrichardson/halves-a-word-game-for-the-ruthless to learn more about the card game and to make a contribution.