Peter Andre's wife intervened when he banned his daughter from having a boyfriend.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex-wife Peter Andre and Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with spouse Emily - used to have different rules for his eldest son and teenage daughter until the 32-year-old doctor made him reconsider his "old-school" attitudes.

He said: "We don’t ever really argue but we don’t agree on everything – but one thing I love is that we always talk it through then hug it out. I have to admit I’m always learning from Emily, but I don’t know if she ever learns from me!

"One of the things she taught me was very early on, when Princess and Junior were younger. I’d say Junior could do this and that, and Princess had to be a nun and could never have a boyfriend.

"Emily taught me that whatever rule I gave to Junior, I had to treat all the other children the same. She has made me look at things differently and change my old-school mentality."

The couple celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary next week and the 49-year-old singer couldn't be happier with their relationship.

He gushed in his column for new! magazine: "Emily and I celebrate our seventh wedding anniversary next week. We’re also marking 10 years together, which is wonderful. It seems like yesterday when we first got together. I guess when you love someone, you don’t think of the time!

"I was very organised with this anniversary and bought her present two months ago. Wool is the traditional gift for seven years, but I’m not going traditional for this one.

"Emily is a gentle soul and an unbelievable mum. As we were friends first, we had that good foundation for our relationship. She really is my best friend.

"I also think it’s important to have date nights and make time for us as a couple, away from being parents. I believe happy parents equals happy kids, and vice versa."