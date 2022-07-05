Kyle Richards is "not a fan" of the word "housewife" because it is an "outdated" term.

The star is best known for her role on US reality TV show 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills', which she has been a part of since 2010 but Kyle has now admitted she's not keen on the title as it seems old-fashioned.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Kyle explained: "I can see why people would ask that question (about the show's title) cos it’s 2022 but I’m not the kind of person who gets offended that easily.

"To be honest with you, when I was just a housewife the work was so hard. Honestly, raising four kids, being a wife and doing all that, it’s so overwhelming at times ... "

She added of the word housewife: "I’m not really a fan … I think of that as being a lot more. I think it’s an outdated title or word but I know what it actually entails.

"Now I’m doing a lot of other things but that job was really hard and that’s not just to sound cliché. I do really mean that."

Kyle worked as an actress before turning to reality TV and she recently returned to her horror roots by reprising her role as Lindsey in the ‘Halloween’ franchise’s new movie ‘Halloween Kills’ - more than four decades after she appeared in the 1978 original.

The star said she’s thrilled to have started acting again as she is “enjoying it so much”, and missed performing in front of the cameras.

She told People magazine: "It really is my first love and I am enjoying it so much. I felt so comfortable the entire time and working with (director) David Gordon Green. He's such an incredible director and generous and open-minded and no ego. So, he really made it easy for me and I loved it. I'm happy to keep doing it."