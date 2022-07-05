Kerry Katona has denied she's cancelled her wedding to Ryan Mahoney and insisted they're just taking their time planning their big day.

The former Atomic Kitten star got engaged to the fitness trainer in August 2020, but their wedding plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic - she's now insisted they still hope to tie the knot as soon as they feel comfortable jetting to Las Vegas.

Writing in her column for New magazine, Kerry explained: "I've heard rumours that I've called off my wedding to Ryan, which isn't the case at all. Nothing has changed and we're still in no rush ...

"We're just enjoying being engaged. We still want to get married in Las Vegas, so when COVID restrictions ease, we'll go when we can ... "

Kerry has already decided on a wedding gown after appearing on reality TV show 'Say Yes To The Dress' which helped her narrow down her options.

However, the singer is adamant she feels "anxious" about getting married for a fourth time so she's determined to take it slowly.

She went on: "I'll be honest, getting married gives me anxiety. I've been through two divorces and I'm a widow, so I feel scarred by what I've been through. I couldn't be happier with Ryan. I can't wait to call him my husband., but my heart races at the thought of it. A couple of years ago I would have been rushing to get married, but I don't feel any need to be like that now."

Kerry's first marriage was to Westlife star Brian McFadden, the father of her two daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue. She went on to marry second husband Mark Croft in 2007 and had a son Max and daughter Heidi with him. Her third marriage was to former rugby player George Kay, father of her daughter Dylan-Jorge. He died in 2019 after suffering a drug overdose.