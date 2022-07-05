Amanda Kloots has admitted that the day her husband Nick died was the "hardest" day of her life.

The 40-year-old TV star was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged 41 just 13 months after they welcomed their son Elvis and she took to Instagram on Tuesday (05.07.22) to remember him on the second anniversary of his death.

She wrote: "Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."

'The Talk' presenter went on to reveal that since his passing, she has decided to adopt his day of death as a new "birthday" because there are "so many similarities" between life and death.

I’ll tell you a story… Last year on this day my girlfriend told me about beautiful dream she had. We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant. When she asked him why he was there he said, 'What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.' Hearing this completely changed my mood. He’s celebrating today? He’s happy? Birth and death have so many similarities. I can’t possibly know what’s on the other side but he was sending me a clear message. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks “new birth” day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to an otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th" (sic)