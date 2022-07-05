Nicky Hilton has given birth to a baby boy.

The 38-year-old socialite - who has been married to entrepreneur James Rothschild since 2015 and already has Lily-Grace, five, and Teddy, four, with him - took to Instagram on Tuesday (05.07.22) to reveal that she and her husband had welcomed their third child together.

Without revealing the child's name, she wrote alongside a silhouette-style photograph of herself and James: "We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad, and big sisters could not be more smitten."

The happy news comes just months after Nicky's older sister and reality star Paris, 41, - who herself found love and married businessman Carter Reum back in November 2021 - threw an all-blue baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival.

Alongside a carousel of images from the day, Nicky wrote on Instagram: "Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle! Thank you @aliceandolivia, @tinachencraig @parishilton for filling the room with my favorite people, sweets, treats and pregnancy cravings (hot tamales + dried mangoes). I loved every minute!"

On the day, the family indulged in all-blue sweet treats and the room was covered in baby blue teddy bears and matching balloons, with Paris sharing her own post of photos from the party gushing that she "can't wait" to meet her nephew.

She captioned the post: "Hosted the most beautiful baby shower for my gorgeous sis @NickyHilton with my fellow hostesses @TinaChenCraig @AliceAndOlivia! Can't wait to meet my baby nephew!"

In keeping with the blue theme, Nicky commented on the 'Paris In Love' star's post with a series of blue heart emojis while Tina Chen wrote: "Can’t wait to squeeze the little guy!"

The sex of the baby was first revealed towards the end of March, when Nicky's parents Kathy and Richard Hilton told of how "excited" they are to be welcoming a grandson, but it followed Nicky's claims that her "old-fashioned" mother was reluctant for her to find out the sex of her baby.

When asked directly about the sex of the baby, she said: "I'm finding out soon, maybe. But my mom doesn't want to me to find out. My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out. But we'll see."