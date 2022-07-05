Noah Cyrus 'bonded with her boyfriend' over tranquilisers

Noah Cyrus "bonded" with her ex-boyfriend" over tranquilisers.

The 22-year-old singer - who is the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, 29, and the daughter of country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish - explained that she wanted to" fit" in with her boyfriend when they started taking Xanax together.

She said: "My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond. I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing. Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over."

The 'July' singer added that she was able to get access to the Xanax pill - which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders but can cause side effects including drowsiness, slurred speech, and depression - via a circle of friends and revealed she was unable to keep her eyes open after taking it.

Without naming her boyfriend, she told Rolling Stone: "I was surrounded by people who were easily able to get it by buying it from people. I was completely nodding off and falling asleep, and unable to keep my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was so far gone."

However, Noah - who is also the sister of Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, and Braison, 28, - went on to explain that her "eye-opener" moment came when her maternal grandmother Loretta passed away back in 2022, and Tish was left grieving alone.

She said: "I felt so guilty for not being there when my grandma died. I was there physically, but emotionally, I was not there. I couldn’t be. That was my big eye-opener: I was sitting alone, and I was scared, and I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away."

