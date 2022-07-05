Emma Stone has sold her Malibu mansion for $4.4 million.

The 33-year-old actress has owned the mid-century bungalow since 2018 but has reportedly sold it after just two months on the market, according to PEOPLE.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty told WSJ: "It's a classic 1958 California Midcentury hanging over the Pacific. It's the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie."

The plush pad is said to be more than 1,700 square feet as well as three bedrooms and two bathrooms and also features several recreation rooms, an art studio, and a sprawling kitchen.

The 'Cruella' star married writer Dave McCary back in 2020 and welcomed daughter Louise Jean McCary in March of the following year with the family reportedly taking up residence in a new home in Austin, Texas.

The 'La La Land' actress is said to have bought the property around the time she bought a house in Manhattan and purchased a third home in Los Angeles the following year.

Despite having a reported net worth of around $40million, Emma previously insisted that money "doesn't bring love or happiness" and explained that her parents worked "so hard" so she could achieve her career goals.

She said: Money "doesn’t buy you love or happiness – my parents taught me that. My father worked so hard for so long to get me where I am. My parents have never acted in their lives. They’re both afraid of public speaking but they’re amazing. They said, ‘We can’t imagine why you want to act but we understand you want to.’"