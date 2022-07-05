Kris Jenner can remember "almost all" the names of her 11 grandchildren.

The 66-year-old matriarch is grandmother to Mason 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign from her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, via Kim, 41, four-year-old True through daughter Khloe, five-year-old Dream through her son Rob, 35, and Stormi, four and a five-month-old grandson via youngest daughter Kylie and joked that she has a "great memory" and can memorise "almost" of the names of her grandchildren.

She said: "I actually have a great memory. I can remember the names of all of my children and almost all of my grandchildren!"

'The Kardashians' star was appearing in a new video alongside Dream - whose mother is Rob's ex-partner Blac Chyna - where the two of them played a memory game and went on to give her granddaughter some life lessons.

Kris told Dream in the advert for AmazonGlow: "Number one, always look at the world through rose-colored glasses. Number two, a positive attitude is everything, and you should always see the glass as half-full. And that brings us to number three. Be a good sport, because winning isn't everything.

And that brings us to the most important lesson of all: family beats everything. Getting to spend time like this with you, that's the secret to my summer glow!"

Dream concluded the advert by telling her grandmother: "You're doing amazing, sweetie!", in a nod to a line uttered by Kris in the early days of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' back in 2007.