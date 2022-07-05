Jeff Lewis has split up with Stuart O'Keeffe.

The 52-year-old TV host struck up a relationship with chef Stuart, 40, back in March but the pair have now called it quits after just fourth months because there was "no future" in it.

Jeff said: "It was actually a very difficult decision and I'm extremely sad about it. But I felt like there really wasn't a future there. Stuart was constantly choosing his social life ... over me and the relationship. We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, and we're very compatible. I love the guy, I adore the guy. ... But we're just not on the same page when it comes to relationship and family. I don't want the guy at the bar. I want the guy who stayed home from the bar. … I want to prioritize my kid, my house, my businesses — all of that."

The 'Flipping Out' star - who welcomed daughter Monroe via surrogate back in 2016 and continues to co-parent her with his ex-boyfriend Gage Edward- went on to explain that the decision to split was not a "rash" one but emphasised that it seemed to have "no potential."

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show 'Jeff Lewis Live', he said: "This was not a rash decision. This has been going on for weeks where I've had signs that this is not a long-term thing. And it's been fun, and it's been a nice distraction, but we're just not aligned — with what I want, what he wants priorities. And I just don't see this relationship… I don't think it has the potential to grow."

Following the breakup, Stuart said: "I'm heartbroken. I love him very much."